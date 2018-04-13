Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A woman was killed and at least seven others were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.
- At about 11:40 p.m., a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the Englewood neighborhood. He was arguing with someone he knew in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street when the person pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the torso, Chicago Police said.
- Just five minutes later, a man was stabbed to death and another was injured in Logan Square. The men were drinking together in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue when someone they knew stabbed them and then fled, Chicago Police said.
- A 61-year-old man was killed at around 1:10 a.m. after his vehicle collided with another in West Rogers Park, Chicago Police said.
- An off-duty officer was shot at at around 1:20 a.m. in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Child avoids abduction in Mount Prospect: police