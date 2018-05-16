Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Early Wednesday, a man crashed his vehicle into a police car that had its lights and sirens activated in River North.
- Just before midnight Tuesday, a man was shot in the abdomen in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- A few minutes earlier, a 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 11:45 p.m. in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.
- About 9:05 p.m., another man was shot in the abdomen in the Southwest Side Galewood neighborhood.
- About 7:45 p.m., a man was shot in both legs in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.
- About 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded while sitting in a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- Also Tuesday night, an apartment complex was struck by lightning in north suburban Waukegan. No injuries were reported.
