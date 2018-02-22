Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

  • A person of interest was in custody Wednesday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead earlier in the day in the Little Village neighborhood.

    The police cordoned off Avers Avenue between 27th and 28th streets to investigate the murder of a 2-year-old boy at the corner of 27th and Avers. | John Booz/For the Sun Times

  • Authorities deemed Trump Tower safe Wednesday evening after a visitor at the Chicago History Museum made a threat to the downtown skyscraper on an iPod.
  • No injuries were reported in a blaze overnight in south suburban Harvey.

