Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A person of interest was in custody Wednesday night in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead earlier in the day in the Little Village neighborhood.
- Authorities deemed Trump Tower safe Wednesday evening after a visitor at the Chicago History Museum made a threat to the downtown skyscraper on an iPod.
- No injuries were reported in a blaze overnight in south suburban Harvey.
- Two men were wounded in a shooting about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Logan Square neighborhood.
- Less than an hour earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.
Fire captain hospitalized following Mayday alert during Bronzeville blaze