Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Several children fell victim to Chicago’s weekend gun violence, which left three people dead and 20 others wounded.
- A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that a girl was shot at a West Side Catholic youth center due to lax security.
- One person was killed and 12 others were wounded Sunday in city gun violence.
- Three girls, including one as young as 5, were the unintended victims in a shooting Sunday night that wounded six people in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
- Aurora police have released video of a suspect in a robbery that happened in the western suburb.