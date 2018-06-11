Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • Nine people were killed and at least 29 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago.
  • Early Monday, two women were shot in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m.
  • At 3:30 a.m. one driver was killed and another was critically injured in a South Chicago crash.

