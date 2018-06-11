Fatal South Chicago crash; 2 women shot in West Englewood | June 11, 2018

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

Nine people were killed and at least 29 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago.

Early Monday, two women were shot in the West Englewood neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m.

At 3:30 a.m. one driver was killed and another was critically injured in a South Chicago crash.

