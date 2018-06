Man falls off bridge, dies in River North; fatal shooting | June 12, 2018

Police investigate a person shot multiple times Tuesday morning in the fist block of Marquette Road. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

Eight people were wounded in shootings across the city Monday.

At 2:32 a.m., a 50-year-old man was shot to death in Park Manor. He was sitting in the drivers seat of a minivan when a man fired shots, striking him in the head, chest and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An 18-year-old Burbank man died after falling backwards from a railing of a bridge onto the sidewalk in River North. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with head trauma and was later pronounced dead, police said.

