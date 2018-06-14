Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • Five men were wounded in shootings across the city Wednesday.
  • At 2:18 a.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in Park Manor. He was sitting on a porch when a car drove by and someone inside fired shots at him.
  • Police released a sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman Sunday night. She was walking in South Chicago when the man forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

