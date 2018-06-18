Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • At least 54 people were shot, nine of them fatally, in shootings across the city this weekend.
  • A police officer was involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash at 9 p.m. in Lincoln Park. The officer was riding the police issued four-wheeler ATV on a bike path when he struck a light pole and fell to the ground.
  • At 12:33 a.m., a 35-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in what police are calling a DUI crash in Norwood Park East.
  • Just a few minutes later, a person was taken into custody after police found a man dead inside a home in Brighton Park.
  • At 4:50 a.m., five people were shot, one of them fatally, at a party in the University Village neighborhood.

    • ALSO CHECK OUT: Man dies after beating from liquor store security guard on South Side

    Homicides in 2018 Database