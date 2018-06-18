5 shot at University Village party; body found in Brighton Park | June 18, 2018

Chicago Police investigate a person shot and killed Sunday night in the 6500 block of South Maplewood Avenue in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

At least 54 people were shot, nine of them fatally, in shootings across the city this weekend.

A police officer was involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash at 9 p.m. in Lincoln Park. The officer was riding the police issued four-wheeler ATV on a bike path when he struck a light pole and fell to the ground.

At 12:33 a.m., a 35-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in what police are calling a DUI crash in Norwood Park East.

Just a few minutes later, a person was taken into custody after police found a man dead inside a home in Brighton Park.

At 4:50 a.m., five people were shot, one of them fatally, at a party in the University Village neighborhood.

