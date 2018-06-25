Body parts found in garage; police chase ends downtown | June 25, 2018

Police investigate a shooting early Saturday in the 100 block of East 51st Street | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

At least 36 people were wounded and three were killed in weekend shootings across Chicago.

Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed for hours early Monday as police investigated a crash involving a stolen SUV that led police on a high-speed chase from the northwest suburbs.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery in the Wrightwood Gardens neighborhood on the North Side.