Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • At least 36 people were wounded and three were killed in weekend shootings across Chicago.
  • Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed for hours early Monday as police investigated a crash involving a stolen SUV that led police on a high-speed chase from the northwest suburbs.
  • Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery in the Wrightwood Gardens neighborhood on the North Side.
  • Detectives are investigating after human remains were found inside a garage in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

    ALSO CHECK OUT: 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Orland Park: police

    Homicides in 2018 Database