Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • Twenty-three people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago on Monday.
  • Ten of those people were shot within five minutes on the South Side. One person was killed.
  • The second fatal shooting happened in West Pullman. Three others were injured in that shootout.
  • A two-year-old girl has died after being injured in a Friday morning car crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
  • An 11-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire in Washington Park.

    • ALSO CHECK OUT: Person taken for questioning after walking off with 2-year-old boy in South Loop

    Homicides in 2018 Database