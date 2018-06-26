West Pullman shootout; 10 shot within 5 mins on South Side | June 26, 2018

Police investigate multiple people shot, one fatally Monday night in the 12300 block of South Yale in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

Twenty-three people were shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago on Monday.

Ten of those people were shot within five minutes on the South Side. One person was killed.

The second fatal shooting happened in West Pullman. Three others were injured in that shootout.

A two-year-old girl has died after being injured in a Friday morning car crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

An 11-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire in Washington Park.

