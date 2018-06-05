Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- An 11-year-old boy was shot to death and 11 others were wounded Monday in gun violence across the city.
- At 8:31 p.m. a 12-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in Englewood. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.
- A few minutes after midnight a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
- At 2:07 a.m., a 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Wentworth Gardens.
- Soon after, at around 2:50 a.m., one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.
