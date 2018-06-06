Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Two men were killed and seven other people were wounded in gun violence across the city on Tuesday.
- A fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood, leaving one person dead and a firefighter injured.
- Police are looking for two people who attempted to kidnap a child that was walking with her mother in the Gresham neighborhood. The woman was walking with her daughter when a white GMC van pulled up and two men inside tried to grab the girl, police said.
- One person is in custody after a man was shot in the Gresham neighborhood at around 1:03 a.m.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Police searching for armed man who robbed 2 Little Village stores