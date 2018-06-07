Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A Chicago police officer fatally shot a person at around 8:10 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The shooting happened during an “armed confrontation,” police said.
- Seven people were wounded by gun violence across the city Wednesday.
- At 12:30 a.m., a fire broke out at a Morgan Park dry cleaners.
- At 2:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot after answering his door in Woodlawn.
- At 5:28 a.m., a 29-year-old man wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood.
