Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across the city Wednesday, including a video journalist named Zack Stoner.
- Police released surveillance video early Thursday of a person of interest wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of two girls last weekend at their Lincoln Park homes.
- At around 9:15 a.m., a woman was shot in the leg on the Far South Side.
- Just five minutes later, another woman was shot in a drive-by attack in the Homan Square neighborhood.
