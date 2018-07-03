Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A Chicago Police officer shot and seriously wounded a person who pointed a gun at him Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
- A man was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting Monday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- A man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting two girls in Mount Vernon, Indiana.
- One person was killed and one person was wounded between about 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday in shootings on the South Side.
- A 68-year-old woman was shot Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
- A federal judge ruled Friday that a ballplayer’s negligence lawsuit against the White Sox and the state agency that manages Guaranteed Rate Field can proceed in Cook County Circuit Court.