CTA’s Holiday Train will begin service on Black Friday. Here’s what’s new

Santa waves to kids as he leaves the CTA Purple Line Holiday Train in the Linden Street Station in 2009. | Sun-Times file photo

The Chicago Transit Authority has announced the return of its Holiday Train and Holiday Bus.

Both will begin service on Nov. 23.

This year the Allstate CTA Holiday Train will offer new surprises. Commuters can still expect the six-car train to run on all eight CTA rail lines and the cars will be decked out with holiday lights and other festive decorations. But CTA is also introducing the Elves’ Workshop Train for the first time, which will follow behind the Holiday Train on Saturdays only.

Some other changes include red-painted floors and the promise of even more lights than 2017’s holiday season.

CTA’s holiday cheer extends to the more than 750,000 commuters who ride Chicago buses every day. The Holiday Bus leaves the driving to Santa’s elves and will operate on 16 of CTA’s 129 bus routes, according to a press release. It will feature “Ralphie the Reindeer” — his bright red nose and antlers, too — and make its debut Saturday at the Magnificent Mile Festival of Lights.

RELATED: The design of the 2018 Christkindlmarket mugs will break your heart

Both the Holiday Train and the Holiday Bus will be staffed by elves who will pass out candy canes. Santa will make his famous appearance with his sleigh on the Holiday Train, which will occasionally offer photo opportunities on some rail lines.

The CTA Holiday Fleet is a tradition that dates to 1992 when an out-of-service train was used to deliver food to local charities, according to the CTA website. The Holiday Train will continue to donate food this year.

The Holiday Train and Holiday Bus operate on regular schedules with no change in fare. The trains typically run between 3 and 7 p.m. on weekdays and 1 and 8 p.m. on weekends.

A detailed schedule of the CTA Holiday Fleet is available on CTA’s website. Commuters can also track Santa on the trains and worker elves driving CTA buses.

CTA Holiday Train Schedule

Green Line and Orange Line: Friday, Nov. 23

Green Line (with photos): Saturday, Nov. 24

Green Line and Orange Line: Tuesday, Nov. 27

Orange Line and Brown Line: Wednesday, Nov. 28

Orange Line and Brown Line: Thursday, Nov. 29

Orange Line and Brown Line: Friday, Nov. 30

Orange Line and Brown Line (with photos): Saturday, Dec. 1

Pink Line: Tuesday, Dec. 4

Pink Line: Wednesday, Dec. 5

Blue Line: Thursday, Dec. 6

Blue Line: Friday, Dec. 7

Blue Line (photo-only stop on Pink Line): Saturday, Dec. 8

Red Line: Tuesday, Dec. 11

Purple Line: Wednesday, Dec. 12

Red Line: Thursday, Dec. 13

Purple Line: Friday, Dec. 14

Red Line and Purple Line (with photos): Saturday, Dec. 15

Purple Line: Thursday, Dec. 20

Yellow Line: Friday, Dec. 21