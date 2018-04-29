Chicago Daily News on this date: April 29

As reported by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

100 years ago — April 29, 1918

• Heretofore coal has been distributed practically without regard to the distance between the mine and the consumer. Cars and locomotives have hauled coal hundreds of unnecessary miles to deliver it at places much more accessible to other coal fields. The fuel and railroad administrations, along with producers, jobbers and consumers, put a zone system in place beginning last April 1. Savings from the new system should be equivalent to a 5% increase in production.

• The moving situation, has, along with everything else, been messed up by the war. With “Daddy” in the ranks and likely to be there a long time, mother and the “kiddies” are moving home to live with the folks, or they are moving to apartment hotels. To compound matters of more people on the move, moving companies are reporting a shortage of vans, horses, labor and time. The Chicago Renting Agents Assoc. has been trying to persuade people to make out leases ending at moments other than May 1 or Oct. 1.