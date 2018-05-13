Chicago Daily News On this date: MAY 13

100 Years ago – May 13, 1918

• The colored men of Brig. Gen. Malvera Barnym’s 365th infantry are finishing today a month’s daily practice at the target ranges at Camp Grant, Rockford, and with remarkable results. Scores of expert marksmen have been developed in the regiment. The 924th Division, of which they are a part, may be called up soon for overseas duty.

• The railroad coal price controversy and the continued coal car shortage are important factors that must be effectively dealt with at once if the coal shortage situation is to be satisfactorily handled. Director General McAdoo’s delay in acting on President Truman’s decision that industry and consumers pay the same price for coal is the chief cause for the chaotic condition now enveloping the coal business. Everyone is looking toward the conference in Chicago in late May to have answers and solve problems about coal.