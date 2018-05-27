Chicago Daily News On this date: MAY 27

As reported by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

100 Years ago – May 27, 1918

• Suburbanites will pay 10 percent more for their monthly train ticket after June 10. The rate on 10 and 25-ride tickets will go up correspondingly. Although through fares have gone down under state law and up under federal rulings the last few years, suburban fares have been virtually stationary for a long time. Commuters from Evanston will pay $6.93, up from $6.30. A monthly ticket to Oak Park will cost 50 cents more, or $5.50. Elmhurst riders will pay $7.26 instead of $6.60, and Wheaton riders will see a monthly increase of 78 cents per month.

• Diners at the Hotel Blackstone cheered lustily when Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, the only two living former Presidents, met and shook hands and then slapped each other on the back in a way that showed conclusively they had buried the hatchet. The two men sat at the table for half an hour, exchanging confidences of which they refused to disclose.