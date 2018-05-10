Chicago Daily News On this date: May 6

As reported by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

100 Years ago – May 6, 1918

• Mrs. Potter Palmer died yesterday of pneumonia after a short illness at her winter home in Sarasota, Florida. Her husband, Potter Palmer, died in 1902. She busied herself following his death with management of his great fortune, and earned praise for her business ability. His holdings doubled in the 16 years that she managed the estate. Notable activities during her long life were the entertaining of foreign royalty visiting the World’s Fair, her regular involvement in the city’s many charity balls and her full support of Women’s suffrage. Her body is returning to Chicago for burial.

• Starting May 25, 9,500 men from Cook County and Chicago will report to Camp Grant in Rockford and Camp Wheeler near Macon, Georgia. There is the possibility that eight weeks of service for the selected men will find them ready to head off to war in France.