Chicago doctor charged with defrauding state out of $100K in Medicaid funding

A Chicago doctor was charged Friday with defrauding the state out of roughly $100,000 in Medicaid funding.

Dr. Manuela Farhi, 60, allegedly billed Medicaid through her obstetrician and gynecology practice at 7010 W. North Ave. that served women enrolled in the state’s program, according to a statement from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office.

Between 2008 and 2015, she billed the state for services that weren’t provided to patients who actually missed appointments, and for services she claimed to have provided when she was out of the country, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“The state’s Medicaid program exists to ensure the most vulnerable people have access to the medical programs and services they need,” Madigan said in a statement.

Farhi was charged with vendor fraud, theft and forgery, the state’s attorney’s office said. She faces up to 15 years in prison. Her bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau.