Living in Chicago, you’ve probably noticed all of the happy pups running around town.
As it turns out, the Windy City is a great place to own a dog. According to SmartAsset, Chicago is one of the 10 most dog-friendly cities in America.
SmartAsset put together the list by looking at dog parks, walkability and dog-friendly shops and restaurants. They also looked at median home value.
Chicago ranked sixth on the list thanks to its high walkability score and 555 dog-friendly restaurants and stores. Chicago also ranked 65th in home value and 54th in average annual precipitation.
The very top dog-friendly cities? They’re all out west. Seven of the 10 most dog-friendly cities are in western states because of the perfect weather and abundant dog parks.
Top 10 most dog-friendly cities
1. Tucson, Arizona
2. Albuquerque, New Mexico
3. Las Vegas
4. San Francisco
5. San Diego
6. Chicago
7. Denver
8. New York
9. Minneapolis
10. Sacramento, California