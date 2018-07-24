Chicago named one of most dog-friendly cities in America

Chicago ranked sixth on SmartAsset's list of the most dog-friendly cities in the United States. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Living in Chicago, you’ve probably noticed all of the happy pups running around town.

As it turns out, the Windy City is a great place to own a dog. According to SmartAsset, Chicago is one of the 10 most dog-friendly cities in America.

SmartAsset put together the list by looking at dog parks, walkability and dog-friendly shops and restaurants. They also looked at median home value.

Chicago ranked sixth on the list thanks to its high walkability score and 555 dog-friendly restaurants and stores. Chicago also ranked 65th in home value and 54th in average annual precipitation.

The very top dog-friendly cities? They’re all out west. Seven of the 10 most dog-friendly cities are in western states because of the perfect weather and abundant dog parks.

Top 10 most dog-friendly cities

1. Tucson, Arizona

2. Albuquerque, New Mexico

3. Las Vegas

4. San Francisco

5. San Diego

6. Chicago

7. Denver

8. New York

9. Minneapolis

10. Sacramento, California