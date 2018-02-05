Chicago gets double bond rating upgrade

Chicago’s general obligation bond rating jumped two notches Monday, thanks to the progress Mayor Rahm Emanuel has made in reducing the city’s structural deficit and creating a “roadmap to pension fund solvency.”

The decision by Kroll Bond Rating agency to raise Chicago’s bond rating from BBB+ to A with a stable outlook is likely to translate into savings for beleaguered Chicago taxpayers by reducing the interest rate the city will have to pay to borrow money.

In a 17-page report explaining the upgrade, Kroll credited Emanuel with identifying “permanent ramp-up revenue sources” for all four city employee pension funds. Kroll also cited “significant progress toward achieving structural balance through greater efficiencies and reduced reliance on non-recurring revenue sources.”

Chicago taxpayers have paid a heavy price. They have already endured $1.2 billion in property taxes for police, fire and teacher pensions; a 29.5 percent tax on water and sewer bills for the Municipal Employees Pension Fund, the largest of the four; and a pair of telephone tax increases for the Laborer’s pension fund.

More tax increases are on the way. That’s because, by the city’s own projections, Chicago faces shortfalls of $212.7 million and $330.3 million over the next two years that could grow significantly if economic growth projections fall short.

In outlining its “key rating concerns,” Kroll acknowledged the city’s heavy debt levels, rising public safety costs and the need to “identify funding sources once the interim period ends and full actuarial funding begins in the levy year 2020 for police and fire and 2022 for non-uniform personnel.”

The rating agency noted that the four pension funds are “severely under-funded” — with revenues to cover anywhere from 19 to 32 percent of liabilities — and that those ratios “will deteriorate before underfunded liabilities are stabilized and eventually reversed.”

But Kroll said the mayor and Chicago City Council have already demonstrated both the “commitment and the capacity” to “tighten budget growth and raise revenues from diverse sources” to meet those needs.

“Chicago has also shown it has the ability and willingness to identify and implement new, non-property tax revenue streams to support the increasing pension payment schedule,” the report states.

Kroll noted that the city’s sweeping home-rule powers gives Chicago significant, ongoing operational authority in establishing and collecting these revenue streams…[That] bodes well for Chicago’s plan to control expenditure growth and gradually raise new resources —including but not exclusively property taxes — to meet its growing pension payments.”

Kroll also referred to the in-depth study it published last summer about the city’s $36 billion pension crisis.

It examined Chicago’s tax and wealth base, the debt and continuing obligations of the city and other agencies of local government, and the “operational flexibility” to meet funding challenges.

“We found that, despite the large cost increase, the city’s wealth base would be able to absorb these obligations in an affordable and sustainable manner,” Monday’s report states.

For Emanuel, the report has political as well as financial benefits.

Last week, potential mayoral challenger Paul Vallas accused the mayor of “punting” Chicago’s $36 billion pension crisis during his first term in office, making the problem infinitely worse and wasting a golden opportunity to address the crisis when he had a Democratic governor and Democrats firmly in control of the Illinois House and Senate.

Vallas also questioned whether Chicago has the “financial infrastructure to sustain” Emanuel’s two-year police hiring surge. He noted that rookie salaries are low but rise fast.

That’s apparently why the mayor couldn’t resist crowing about the double-upgrade Monday while unveiling the CTA’s new, $203 million Wilson Station in Uptown.

Kroll “just upgraded Chicago to an investment grade and two notches [higher], which shows their confidence in the city’s public finances, which gives us the confidence to attract small, medium and large businesses and new residents to the city,” Emanuel said.

“It shows that all of the hard work we have done as a city of fixing our public finances — taking on the past challenges that were left to actually prepare for the future” has been worth it.

The mayor said the “totally new” Wilson Station is “one reflection of that because, at another time, people were just talking about, kind of a fixer-up” project.

“But also doing it on our public finances — repairing the past so we have a stronger future together as a city. That’s a vote of confidence in the work that we have done. But it means we have more work ahead of us,” he said.