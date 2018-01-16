Chicago goes 5 days without a fatal shooting

For the first time since March of last year, Chicago has gone five full days without a fatal shooting.

The city’s last fatal shooting happened at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11, when 33-year-old Uriah Hughes was killed and a 26-year-old man was wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

Hughes and the other man were getting into a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Race when they heard gunfire and were shot, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hughes was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died within the hour, authorities said. No fatal shootings have been reported in the city since then.

During that stretch, 25 people were wounded in shootings over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Also over the weekend, a man was found dead with cuts all over his body Sunday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side. Kendrick L. Williams, 26, was found unresponsive at 10:37 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Harvard with cuts to the head and wounds to both arms and one of his legs, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The last time Chicago went five days without any fatal shootings was between Feb. 26 and March 6, 2017, when the city reached eight full days without any shooting deaths, according to Chicago Sun-Times records.

James Morris, 23, was shot at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 26 in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side and died about 30 minutes later; and Clarence Hart was shot at 6:30 p.m. March 6 in the Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood and died about 30 minutes later, authorities said.

So far in 2018, there have been at least 19 homicides in the city, including a 29-year-old woman who died New Year’s Day in a North Side assault and a 1-year-old girl who died of multiple injuries from child abuse, according to Chicago Sun-Times records and the medical examiner’s office. Sixteen of those homicides were shooting deaths.