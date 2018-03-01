Chicago sees drop in gun violence in February

Chicago Police say February ended as the 12th straight month to see a drop in gun violence. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago Police say February ended as the 12th straight month to see a drop in gun violence.

The department released statistics on Thursday that show there were 38 homicides in February compared to 49 in February of last year. The number of shooting victims and shooting incidents also fell.

One of those killed was Commander Paul Bauer, who was shot, allegedly by a man wearing body armor and armed with a gun with a high-capacity magazine that carried 30 bullets.

Supt. Eddie Johnson has often pushed for tougher gun laws he says will help reduce violence further and he is now urging state lawmakers to pass legislation that would outlaw high-capacity magazines as well as a ban on the civilian use of body armor.