9 shot — 2 fatally — Friday in city shootings

A series of citywide shootings Friday killed two people and wounded seven others over 24 hours, including a man killed in a triple shooting in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

All three were standing on a sidewalk about 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 65th Street when someone approached them and began firing, Chicago Police said.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition and her condition had stabilized.

A 21-year-old woman was killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The two were walking about 8:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue when the man heard footsteps approaching them, according to the police.

Two gunmen ran up to them and fired shots in their direction, police said. The woman was struck in the head and the man suffered a graze wound to his left arm. He ran off during the shooting and was not immediately located by police.

The woman was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The man walked into Mount Sinai Hospital at 3:40 p.m. to seek treatment, police said.

In nonfatal shootings Friday, a man was wounded as he drove in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 41-year-old was driving about 11:25 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when two gunmen approached him on foot and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck multiple times in his arms and legs, and drove himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Another man was shot about 8:45 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 31-year-old was struck in the lower right thigh in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Three men were wounded — two of them critically — in a shooting before dawn in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the men were sitting in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West 58th Street when a white Buick pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 23-year-old and 25-year-old were critically wounded by their gunshots, police said. The third man, 23 years old, was hit in his hand and was in good condition.