Chicago gun violence leaves 10 wounded Saturday

At least 10 people were wounded in a series of shootings within 24 hours Saturday in Chicago.

The last shooting Saturday left a woman wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 11 p.m., the 26-year-old was walking outside with family in the 2300 block of South Marshall Boulevard when someone fired shots and struck her in the leg.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

Two shootings happened within minutes of each other in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was getting out of a vehicle in the first block of West 125th Street when he heard shots and started to run away before realizing he had been shot, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the hand and lower back and was taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Minutes earlier, a teenage boy was wounded only blocks away. The 17-year-old was walking in the 11600 block of South Yale when he heard shots and realized he had been shot in the leg, according to police. He was treated at a hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 33-year-old was shot in the leg at 2:17 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Van Buren, according to police. He was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

About 12:30 p.m., a man was shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 29-year-old sustained the gunshot wound to the left side of his body in the 3900 block of South Kedzie, according to police. His condition stabilized at a hospital.

All of the shootings in the morning were concentrated on the city’s West Side.

About 9:10 a.m., a man was shot in his left leg three times in the Austin neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of West Iowa, and wounded a 26-year-old man whose condition stabilized at a hospital, police said.

Two shootings happened in the same block in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday, leaving three people wounded.

About 6:10 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in his chest, right leg and abdomen in the 5200 block of West Congress, according to police. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Hours earlier, in the same block, two people were wounded in another shooting incident. A 16-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk about 2:20 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

The boy was shot in his left leg and the man was shot in his back, police said. They were both taken to Loretto Hospital, where their conditions had stabilized.

The first shooting on Saturday wounded a man in the Lawndale neighborhood. The shooting happened about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw, according to police.

The 25-year-old man was standing outside when two people began firing shots that struck the man, police said. He was shot in his buttocks and groin, and was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in fair condition.