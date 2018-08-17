2 people killed — 4 wounded — Thursday in city gun violence

A series of citywide shootings Thursday left at least two people killed and four others wounded within a 24-hour period.

A teenage boy was killed and another was seriously wounded after shots rang out at a basketball tournament in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to a call of a large fight inside a park district field house in the first block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police.

While they broke up the fight and dispersed the crowd, shots were fired, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger in serious condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

A person of interest, described as a boy between 11 and 13 years old, was taken into custody, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Another fatal shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The men, ages 20 and 39, were sitting on a porch about 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 104th Place when two males walked up to them and opened fire, police said.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and the younger man was shot in the head, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The younger man was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The last nonfatal shooting wounded a man while he sat in his car about 11 a.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood of the Far South Side. The shooter pulled up to the 50-year-old in the 11100 block of South Looming and fired two shots at him, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to his right arm and took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was in good condition, police said.

Thursday’s first shooting wounded a man in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side. About 3:40 a.m., the 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 5800 block of North Glenwood Avenue when a male walked up to him, fired shots and took his backpack, according to police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and the leg and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.