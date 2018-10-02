See a Halloween movie every day in October

The Logan Theatre will host a variety of Halloween events and movie screenings throughout October. | Provided

The start of October signals the official start to the Halloween season — a time to dress up, hunker down with popcorn and candy to watch the best horror and cult classic films. There is no shortage of places in the city to get your Halloween movie fix in before the big day.

“I really think October brings out the fun of Halloween, and it gets promoted earlier and earlier every year,” Jennifer Zacarias, director of marketing and events at The Logan Theatre, said.

The Logan Theatre will be hosting their annual Horror Movie Madness for the entire month of October and is decorated for the occasion.

“It’s just great to see these films on the big screen as they were intended to be,” Zacarias said.

For families, The Logan Theatre offers a free matinee event featuring “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and “Casper Saves Halloween.” Kids can come in costume and participate in Halloween-centric activities. Look for other less-frightening movies, like “Hocus Pocus” or “Ghostbusters,” for the faint of heart.

The Music Box Theatre will also be hosting their annual Music Box of Horrors — a 24-hour movie marathon event including “Freddy Vs. Jason” and “Fright Night Part II.” There will be food trucks and retail vendors stationed at the theater.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of John Carpenter’s holiday classic, “Halloween,” and there are several opportunities to see the original movie before the latest iteration is released. The newest “Halloween,” with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode, will premiere Friday, Oct. 19. Check your local movie theater for showtimes.

“Night of the Living Dead” is also celebrating its 50th anniversary, and there will be screenings at Regal Cinemas.

MOVIE SCREENINGS:

Tuesday, Oct. 2

“Se7en,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

“Se7en,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Demon Wind,” 8 p.m. at Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 4

“Se7en,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Evil Dead II,” 11 p.m. The Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave.

Friday, Oct. 5

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Exorcist,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 6

“The Invisible Man,” 11:30 a.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Exorcist,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 7

“The Invisible Man,” 11:30 a.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II,” 2 p.m. double feature at Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Exorcist,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Monday, Oct. 8

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Exorcist,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

“Young Frankenstein,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Night of the Living Dead,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

“Sometimes Aunt Martha Does Dreadful Things,” 8 p.m. at Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Young Frankenstein,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Night of the Living Dead,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 11

“Halloween,” 7:30 p.m. at Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

“Young Frankenstein,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Night of the Living Dead,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Friday, Oct. 12

“Psycho,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Friday the 13th,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Music Box of Horrors 2018, 12 p.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“Psycho,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Friday the 13th,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 14

“Psycho,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Friday the 13th,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Monday, Oct. 15

“Psycho,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Friday the 13th,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

“They Live,” 7:30 p.m. at ArcLight Chicago, 1500 N. Clybourn Ave.

“Poltergeist,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Thing,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

“Halloween,” 7:30 p.m. at ArcLight Chicago, 1500 N. Clybourn Ave.

“Truth or Dare? A Critical Madness,” 8 p.m. at Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Poltergeist,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Thing,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 18

“Poltergeist,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Thing,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Friday, Oct. 19

“Beetlejuice,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 20

“Murders in the Rue Morgue,” 11:30 a.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“Beetlejuice,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 21

“Murders in the Rue Morgue,” 11:30 a.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“Abott and Costello Meet Frankenstein,” and “Dracula,” 12 p.m. double feature at Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

“Beetlejuice,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Monday, Oct. 22

“Beetlejuice,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Rosemary’s Baby,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

“Night of the Living Dead,” 7 and 10 p.m. at Regal Webster Place, 1471 W. Webster Ave., and Regal City North, 2600 N. Western Ave.

“Night of the Living Dead,” 7 p.m. at ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection, 1011 S. Delano Ct.

“Malatesia’s Carnival of Blood,” 8 p.m. at Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Rosemary’s Baby,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 25

“Night of the Living Dead,” 7 and 10 p.m. at Regal Webster Place, 1471 W. Webster Ave., and Regal City North, 2600 N. Western Ave.

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Rosemary’s Baby,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Friday, Oct. 26

“Halloween,” 8 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 27

“The Mummy” 11:30 a.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“Hocus Pocus,” 1:30 p.m. at at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“Halloween,” 8 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Nosferatu,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave., featuring a live organist

Sunday, Oct. 28

“The Mummy,” 11:30 a.m. at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

“It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown,” 12 p.m. at Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 4 p.m. at Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Rd.

“The Shining,” 8 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Halloween,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Monday, Oct. 29

“Halloween,” 8 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Halloween,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Halloween,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

“The Shining,” 8 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Halloween,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

“Night of the Demon,” 7:30 p.m. at The Auditorium at Northeastern Illinois University, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

“Halloween,” 8 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The Shining,” 10:30 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“Halloween,” 11 p.m. at The Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave.