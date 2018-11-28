Suburban police chief pleads not guilty to distributing explicit images

A south suburban police chief pleaded not guilty on Wednesday on charges of sharing explicit images of himself having sex with women at a South Loop apartment building without their consent.

Christian Daigre, chief of the Chicago Heights Park District police department, entered the plea at an arraignment at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to his attorney.

Cook County prosecutors charged Daigre last month and accused him sharing images from the sexual encounters he had with a 24-year-old woman in February 2016 and a 43-year-old woman after meeting them on dating sites.

Neither women knew Daigre had a camera located near the ceiling of the apartment in the 800 block of South Clark Street, nor did they give their consent for Daigre to send the images from those encounters to another person via text message, prosecutors said.

Bail was set at $25,000 for Daigre on Oct. 31 and he was released after posting bond, court records show.

Diagre “was looking forward to addressing the charges,” his defense attorney John Raymond said Wednesday.

Diagre’s attorneys previously accused a former colleague of releasing the images in an attempt to smear him.

Daigre declined to comment after the hearing.

Daigre was taken into custody again on Nov. 19 and charged with a third count of non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image after another woman went to Chicago police earlier this month, according to police records.

The woman told investigators she had met and had sex with Diagre in February 2016 and asked to meet with detectives after seeing news reports about the charges. The woman then identified herself in photos Daigre allegedly sent to another person without her consent via text message, according to a police report.

Prosecutors appeared ready to proceed with the charge at a separate bail hearing Wednesday, but instead announced they were dropping the charge.

Daigre also faces two counts of intimidation for allegedly threatening a witness and one of the women he had sex with while police were investigating the allegations, prosecutors said.

Daigre, who lives with his wife and children in Dyer, Ind., was hired by the park district’s police department in 2015 as a commander, authorities said. He was promoted to chief in 2016 when the then-chief of the department was charged with DUI, the Sun-Times reported.

Park district officials said he was suspended without pay when the charges were brought in October.