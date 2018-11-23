Chicago Heights man struck, killed while walking on I-80

A Chicago Heights man died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by two vehicles while walking on Interstate 80 in the southwest suburbs.

Brandon Johnson, 23, was struck and killed by the vehicles about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 125 in Troy Township, just west of the I-55 exit, the Will County Coroner said in a statement.

An autopsy Friday found he died from multiple injuries he suffered from the crash, according to the coroner.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash. They did not immediately respond to a request for details.