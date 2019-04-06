Chicago Heights man killed after being hit by truck

A man was hit and killed by a truck Friday in Chicago Heights.

About 9:30 a.m., Jerrell Sparkman, 26, of Chicago Heights, was in the 400 block of West 14th Street when he was hit by a green box truck with a white trailer, Chicago Heights police said. Witnesses told police they saw him run out into the street.

Paramedics transported him for additional emergency medical care, and at 10:30 a.m., he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy indicated that he died of multiple injuries sustained from the hit. His death was ruled an accident.

The Chicago Heights Police Department Accident Investigation Unit and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating this incident.