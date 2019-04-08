Man shot while waiting for driving test in Chicago Heights

Illinois Secretary of State facility, 570 W. 209th St. in Chicago Heights. | Google Maps

A man was shot while waiting for a driving test at a Secretary of State’s facility in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The man was waiting in line for a road test about 1:30 p.m. at the facility, 570 W. 209th St. in Chicago Heights, when someone walked up and fired multiple gunshots, according to Illinois Secretary of State’s office spokesman Dave Druker.

The shooter ran away, Druker said.

Chicago Heights police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.

This story is developing.

