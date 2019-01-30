California girl raises money to help Chicago’s homeless people

An 11-year-year-old girl in suburban Los Angeles learned Monday how cold it would be this week for homeless people in Chicago and decided to do something about it.

After watching a newscast about the impending cold snap, Khloe Thompson created a GoFundMe page seeking donations for the Salvation Army in Chicago, a nonprofit group whose mission includes getting Chicago’s most vulnerable to a warm place this week.

“I just want to let them know that people really do care about them,” she said Wednesday during a phone call with the Sun-Times.

Khloe is no rookie. She founded the nonprofit Khloe Kares. One of her main goals is to deliver toiletries and blankets to homeless people in Los Angeles. The essential goods are stuffed into cloth bags that Khloe sews herself.

“It makes me feel good as a mom knowing that my kid cares about people who are less fortunate,” said Alisha Thompson, Khloe’s mom, who works as a hairdresser.

At last look, the GoFundMe account, which went live Tuesday night, had raised $1,102.

“Wow, I think that is absolutely phenomenal,” said Nancy Powers, a leader of the Salvation Army’s fight against homelessness in Chicago. “And it takes a little child to lead us. That is amazing. I think she is one fabulous little kid who has a great future.”

