Chicago Hot Dog Fest returns, celebrating famous food’s 125th year

Fans of all things hot dog will gather in Lincoln Park in early August for the Chicago History Museum's sausage-themed fest.

As the Chicago-style hot dog — a tentpole of the city’s identity — turns 125, the sixth annual Chicago Hot Dog Fest rolls into Lincoln Park next month.

The Chicago History Museum announced Monday that the festival, where visitors can sample dogs, drinks and local bands, will run from Aug. 10-12 at the corner of Stockton and LaSalle Drive.

The lineup of vendors includes Byron’s Hot Dogs, Frannie’s Beef and Catering, Chicago’s Dog House, America’s Dog and Burger and Dear Franks. As is tradition, Chicago-based company Vienna Beef, the brand known for Chicago dogs, will serve as the festival’s lead sponsor.

Chicago-style dogs — topped with mustard, onion, relish, a pickle spear, tomato, sport peppers and celery salt — debuted at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. That history will be featured prominently this year, according to a festival spokesperson.

Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 for a family is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased online in advance up to Aug. 9 or in person.