The Nov. 6 midterm election is 22 days away. Here are the political events scheduled for Oct. 15 in Chicago and across Illinois.
CHICAGO
•11:15 a.m. – Mayor Emanuel will join the CTA and Department of Streets and Sanitation to announce expanding investments in employment for formerly incarcerated citizens. CTA Chicago garage, 642 North Pulaski.
•11:30 a.m. – Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas speaks about the city’s financial future at a City Club of Chicago lunch at Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.
•11:30 a.m. — Juliana Stratton will speak at Emily’s List Midwest Regional Conference with U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) and Congressional Candidates Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (IL-13), Lauren Underwood (IL-14), and Abby Finkenauer (IA-1). JW Marriott, 151 W. Adams St., Burnham Ballroom.
•11:45 a.m. – Gov. Rauner, with First Lady Diana Rauner, delivers remarks at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2018 Risa K. Lambert Chicago luncheon. 301 East North Water Street.
•12:15 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel to deliver remarks at the 2018 Holocaust Museum luncheon. Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 East North Water Street.
•2 p.m. – Mayor Emanuel to attend ribbon cutting ceremony at First Midwest Bank’s new Chicago headquarters, 8750 West Bryn Mawr Avenue.
