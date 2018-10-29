Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 29

Rep. Peter Roskam participates in a debate with his Democratic challenger, Sean Casten, right, on July 26, 2018 in Chicago. File Photo. (Max Herman/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 8 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 29 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

8:15 a.m. – Sen. Dick Durbin and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speak at the launch of Advocate Health Care’s new Trauma Recovery Center. Christ Medical Center, Kilbourn and 93rd St. in Oak Lawn, Stein Auditorium.

(47th) launches his candidacy for city treasurer. Thompson Center Plaza, 100 W. Randolph. 10 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins Fifth Third Bank for a community commitment announcement. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Fifth Third Bank for a community commitment announcement. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. 10 a.m. – Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Luis Gutierrez, Danny K. Davis, Bill Foster, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle join other officials and community leaders for a press conference about the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the “public charge” rule and how they would affect Cook County. 1900 W. Polk St., Suite 220.

Candidate for Chicago mayor, , speaks at the City Club of Chicago. Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave. 4:30 p.m. – Rep. Mike Quigley and Goose Island Brewing Co. host a tasting of “Scot’s Cerveza,” their Annheuser-Busch Brew Democracy Cup-winning beer. Until 6 p.m. at Foose Island, 1800 W. Fulton St.

ILLINOIS

Noon — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker canvasses door-to-door with state Rep. Jonathon Carroll. Intersection of Cherry Lane and Harborside Drive. Northbrook.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate canvasses door-to-door with state Rep. Jonathon Carroll. Intersection of Cherry Lane and Harborside Drive. Northbrook. Noon — Juliana Stratton , Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, canvasses door-to-door with state Rep. Laura Fine and state Rep. candidate Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz. Northbrook.

