Chicago Lawn residents alerted after string of armed robberies

Police are warning Chicago Lawn residents about several armed robberies that have occurred in the Southwest Side community over the last month.

In each incident, four people approached the victim with a handgun and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 8:35 a.m., March 13 in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue;

About 8:45 a.m., March 13 in the 6800 block of South Artesian Avenue;

About 6:10 a.m., March 20 in the 6700 block of South Rockwell Street;

About 6:45 a.m., March 22 in the 6700 block of South Artesian Avenue;

About 7:10 a.m., March 22 in the 2500 block of West Marquette Road;

About 1 a.m., April 1 in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue; and

About 10:29 p.m., April 7 in the 6900 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

The suspects were described as four males between 16- and 30-years-old, standing 5-foot-5 to 6-feet tall, and weighing between 140 and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone within information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

A man was shot Monday while trying to escape an armed robbery in Chicago Lawn. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the robberies described in the community alert.

