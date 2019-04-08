Man grazed by bullet in Chicago Lawn attempted robbery

A man was grazed by a bullet Monday as he drove away from people trying to rob him in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man was sitting in a vehicle in the 6100 block of South Richmond when two males approached and began talking with him, Chicago police said.

When they demanded his property, the man refused and sped off, police said. The two males began shooting and grazed the driver in the head.

He sought out authorities and declined medical attention, police said.

Two people of interest are being questioned by police.

