Man wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

Police investigate a possible domestic-related shooting about 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 60th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a possible domestic-related shooting early Tuesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, in his 30s, was shot multiple times about 1:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 60th Street, Chicago police said. He was struck in his abdomen, shoulder and arm, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. No one was in custody.