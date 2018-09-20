Chicago man, 2 Midlothian men charged in fatal Back of the Yards shooting

Three men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Jose Gomez, 34, Steven Calderon, 25, and Edwin Calderon, 30, are accused of firing into a vehicle at 6:57 p.m. that night in the 4100 block of South Ashland and killing the man inside, according to Chicago police.

The bullets struck 29-year-old Ricardo Gomez, who lived nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital half an hour later.

The three were each charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, police said. Gomez is from Chicago, while the other two are from southwest suburban Midlothian.

On Tuesday night, a CPD officer stationed near the shooting tailed the suspects’ vehicle and placed them in custody, police said. Weapons were recovered from them.

A Wednesday autopsy found Gomez died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Bond and court information for the three suspects was not immediately available.