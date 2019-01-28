Chicago man, 32, charged with attempted murder after CPD officer shot in vest

A man is accused of shooting at three Chicago police officers inside his home Saturday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Swaleh Mohammed, 32, faces three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The three officers went into his home in the 6400 block of North Kedzie about 5:40 p.m. Saturday and were shot at by Mohammed, who was armed with a handgun, police said.

A bullet grazed one officer’s vest but did not inflict any wounds, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“Other than shock from the incident, officer was talking and in good health,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Saturday night.

Officers shot back but did not strike the man, police said. He was arrested by 6:45 p.m. and given a mental health evaluation at a hospital.

Mohammed was allegedly holding his parents inside the home and refusing to let them leave when officers were called, police said. Neither parent was injured during the incident.

Mohammed is scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.