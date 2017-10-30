Chicago man and juvenile charged with robbing Northbrook nail salon

A Chicago man and a juvenile were charged Monday with robbing a north suburban nail salon over the weekend in Northbrook.

At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, officers were notified of a report of an armed robbery in the 1500 block of Shermer Road, according to a statement from Northbrook police.

Witnesses at Northbrook Town Nails told police that two armed males came into the salon, demanded purses and phones from customers, took cash from the register and then left, police said. A local alert was sent to surrounding police departments.

The two suspects were then located in Niles and taken into custody, police said. Purses and cellphones were recovered and returned to the owners.

Orlando D. Lofton, 19, was charged with seven counts of armed robbery, police said. A second suspect, a juvenile, was also arrested and will be petitioned in Cook County Juvenile Court.

No one was injured during the robbery.