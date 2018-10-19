Chicago man charged with using social media to recruit operatives for ISIS

A Chicago computer engineer was in federal court Friday afternoon after being charged with using social media to help ISIS recruit operatives, encourage people to carry out terrorist attacks and spread propaganda to support violent jihad.

Ashraf Al Safoo, 34, faces one count of conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, according to federal prosecutors.

Al Safoo — who sported a beard and was escorted by US Marshals while wearing an orange jumpsuit — said during a brief court apperance that he has a master’s degree in computer science and has worked for an IT company for several years.

Al Safoo was taken into custody about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for next Thursday.

More details to come.