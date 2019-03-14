Chicago man charged in fatal love triangle-related shooting in Evanston

A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally shooting a romantic rival Friday night in north suburban Evanston.

Sandoval N. Cobian, 38, of the Gage Park neighborhood, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

About 9:35 p.m. Friday, officers found 33-year-old Angel Jesus Miranda suffering from several gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen behind a home in the 1800 block of Simpson, according to Glew and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda, who lived in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, had been in the area visiting his girlfriend, who found him wounded and called for help, Glew said. Investigators later learned Cobian had also been romantically-involved with Miranda’s lover.

Glew noted that Cobian shot and killed Miranda “out of an apparent romantic rivalry and jealousy.”

Cobian is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Friday in Skokie.