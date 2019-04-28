Chicago man charged after Oak Brook vehicle theft sting

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after being caught in a sting operation at a mall in west suburban Oak Brook.

Shelby Hurd, 30, of the 6100 block of South Francisco Avenue is charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one felony count of burglary to an automobile, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

On April 26, Oak Brook police conducted a sting operation in the parking lot of the Oakbrook Center as part of an investigation into a string of recent vehicle thefts, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officials surveilled a “bait” vehicle in the parking lot as part of the operation.

About 2:12 p.m., Hurd allegedly drove a Jeep into the lot and parked near the “bait” vehicle, the state’s attorney’s office said. He allegedly got out of his car, entered the “bait” vehicle, shut the door and rummaged through bags inside.

An officer in an undercover police car pulled in behind the vehicle, the state’s attorney’s office said. He drew his gun when Hurd allegedly exited the vehicle and ran off.

Hurd was arrested after a brief foot chase, the state’s attorney’s office said. A search of his Jeep allegedly turned up stolen license plates.

He is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court May 20.

