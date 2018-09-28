Chicago man charged with armed robbery of children’s clothing store in suburbs

Following a police dog-led chase that ended inside a hotel laundry closet, a Chicago man was charged with robbing a children’s clothing store at gunpoint Thursday morning in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Cardius L. Kent, 25, faces one felony count of armed robbery after he allegedly walked up to a female employee of Once Upon a Child, 9520 159th St., at 9:18 a.m. and wrapped his arm around her while flashing a handgun, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

Kent, who is from the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, demanded she fork over money from the store and her personal wallet into a bag, police said. He then jumped into the passenger side of a red Chevrolet Camaro, which drove off.

Officers determined through surveillance video that the car was rented from a local business and had not been returned, police said. The vehicle was eventually located on the surveillance video of a hotel parking lot in south suburban Lansing.

About 1:30 p.m., Lansing police officers closed in on the vehicle as Kent opened one of the doors, police said. After noticing them approaching, Kent ran away and was eventually caught hiding inside the laundry closet of another hotel in the city.

Cash from the robbery was recovered from Kent, police said. A Lansing police canine unit assisted in the arrest.

Kent’s bond hearing was scheduled for Saturday.