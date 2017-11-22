Chicago man charged with burglarizing Elmhurst College dorm

A Chicago man is charged with burglarizing an Elmhurst College student’s dorm last week in the western suburb.

Joseph A. Phillips, 35, of the city’s Lawndale neighborhood, is charged with a count of residential burglary and was being held at the DuPage County Jail in lieu of posting $15,000 bond, according to Elmhurst police and the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

The student told officers that she found a man in her dorm room about 1:10 p.m. Friday who was looking through her purse, according to police. When she confronted him, he told her he was looking for napkins and ran off.

A short time later, officers were alerted that someone was attempting to use her credit card at a Wall-Mart in Northlake, police said. Phillips was identified as the man who burglarized the student’s dorm room and attempted to use the credit card. He was taken into custody Monday.

Phillips was also found to be wanted on several outstanding warrants, police said.

Phillips was scheduled to return to court Dec. 5, the sheriff’s office said.