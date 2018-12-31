Chicago man charged with DUI after 10 hurt, including toddler, in SW Side crash

A Chicago man is accused of DUI after 10 people were injured, including a toddler and two other children, in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:50 p.m., 40-year-old Roberto Reyes Taylor was allegedly speeding down Archer Avenue when he struck two vehicles at the intersection at South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Taylor crashed his Honda Civic head-on with a Ford Crown Victoria and injured five occupants, police said. He then struck a Chevy minivan, injuring the adult driver.

Three children, ages 2, 4 and 7, and six adults were taken to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Taylor, who is from the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. He was arrested Friday evening and later charged with aggravated driving under the influence and with a revoked license, driving with a revoked license and causing a personal injury to more than two people and driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound.

He also faces separate counts of speeding 21 to 25 mph above the limit, improper traffic lane use, driving uninsured, driving with an expired vehicle registration and driving on a revoked license, police said.