Chicago man charged with firing shots at people in vehicle in Antioch

A Chicago man has been charged with firing shots at two people in a vehicle last month in north suburban Antioch.

Derrius L. Crenshaw, a 23-year-old from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, was arrested last week on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm for firing shots at two adults on Sept. 23, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Crenshaw got into an altercation with the pair about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at a business near routes 59 and 173 in Antioch, according to the sheriff’s office. When they ran to their vehicle and drove off, Crenshaw followed them to Addison Lane, where he opened fire.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Crenshaw on Sept. 22, and he was taken into custody by Chicago Police on Sept. 24, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Lake County jail four days later.

Crenshaw remains in the jail on a $250,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.